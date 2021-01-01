Gartman 2 - Light 13" Lantern Square Flush Mount

Add a pleasant welcoming touch to any décor with this flush mount. Mixing an industrial dark bronze with warm dark wood finish accents brings a collection of fixtures that are sure to complement your space. The simplicity of the design of the 2-light flush mount ceiling light allows you to change the look and feel of any room easily and without clutter. The dark bronze finish, wonderfully smooth and rich to the touch, absorbs the light in just the perfect way while the five seeded glass panes showcase the bulbs of your choice.