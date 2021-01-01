From linon
Linon Garrett Dining Chair, Set of 2, Brown
In a world of ceaseless technological advancements, there are some things that simply don't need changing. This solid beech wood dining chair is a testament to the timelessness of farmhouse design and traditions of the countryside. The rounded Windsor back and the wide saddle-shaped seat is supported by splayed legs, all of which are stained brown, sealed, and sanded before receiving a glossy lacquer finish. Sturdy yet lightweight, this chair accommodates up to 300 lbs and arrives fully assembled in a set of two.About Linon Home Decor Linon Home Decor is a family-owned-and-operated company based on the East Coast that has been in business for over 50 years. With an established reputation in the market for providing the best on-trend products at the right price, Linon offers excellent quality, style and functional furnishings for every room in the home. Linon's domestic and international teams provide customers with the most reliable on-time delivery and customer service possible.