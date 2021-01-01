From garnier-thiebaut
Garnier Thiebaut Mille Pueblo Tablecloth, Round 69", Fiesta
Advertisement
100% extra-long staple Cotton. Jacquard/Damask. Designed and woven in France by expert craftsmen, with great care for the environment LUXURY LINENS MADE IN FRANCE. Renowned for its premium quality linens, Garnier-Thiebaut sets the dining, bed and bath rooms in the finest hotels, restaurants and homes around the world. UNIQUE DESIGNS AND COLORS: This tablecloth will add a pop of color and bring joy to any table setting. With patterns inspired by nature, seasons and current trends, find the perfect fit for your indoor or outdoor events STAIN RESISTANT & SPILL PROOF: Our easy care coated fabric has 2 layers of ecological acrylic coating, making it spill proof and stain resistant. Easily wipe clean with a sponge. Perfect for the kitchen and outdoor use EASY CARE: For everyday use, easily wipe off any spill or stains with a damp sponge. Occasionally machine-wash on cold temperature on delicate cycle with a little detergent. No fabric softener, Manufacturer: Garnier Thiebaut