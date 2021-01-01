From great value
Great Value Garlic Powder, 3.4 oz
Advertisement
Bring out the flavor in your home-cooked meals with Great Value Garlic Powder. This 3.4-ounce plastic container features an easy-access screw top with a perforated shaker lid that makes it simple to sprinkle the right amount for your dish. Garlic powder is an incredibly versatile spice that can be used in countless recipes. It's an exceptional seasoning for meats like steak, burgers, chicken, pork, and fish. Vegetables like peppers, onions, zucchini, and broccoli can be tossed in garlic for an additional layer of flavor. Try sprinkling some on your favorite dishes like pizza, pasta, and lasagna or use on oven-baked bread to create a warm, garlicky treat. The possibilities are endless, and no home cook should be without this wonderful spice. Elevate your next dinner with the fantastic flavor and sensational aroma of Great Value Garlic Powder.Great Value products provide families with affordable, high quality grocery and household consumable options. With our wide range of product categories spanning grocery and household consumables, we offer you a variety of products for your family's needs. Our products are conveniently available online and in Walmart stores nationwide, allowing you to stock up and save money at the same time.