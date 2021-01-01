From mountain house
Garlic Cookbook: 500+ Delicious and Healthy Garlic Recipes Ralph Evans Author
Advertisement
Garlic Cookbook includes over 500 recipes using garlic as the main ingredient. It gives you step by step instructions for making healthy and delicious dishes you can enjoy at different times of the day and at different occasions. Whether cooking for your family or preparing for a gathering, this cookbook is an indispensable part of your recipe collection.Here are some sample recipes from this cookbook: Angel Hair Pasta with Garlic Shrimp and BroccoliArtichokes in a Garlic and Olive Oil SauceAsparagus with Garlic and OnionsBaked Garlic Green BeansBarbequed Potato and Garlic Scape PacketsBeef Parmesan with Garlic Angel Hair PastaBoneless Garlic and Rosemary Rubbed Prime RibBow Tie Pasta with Broccoli, Garlic and LemonBroiled Lemon and Garlic Tiger PrawnsCabbage Salad with Lemon-Garlic DressingCheese Tortellini with Prego Roasted Garlic and Herb SauceChicken Breasts with Balsamic Vinegar and GarlicChicken, Herb and Garlic Pizza with BalsamicCornish Game Hens with Garlic and RosemaryCrab Legs with Garlic Butter SauceCreamy Horseradish Garlic SpreadFrench Onion Soup with Browned GarlicFried Cabbage with Bacon, Onion and GarlicGarlic Cajun RibsGarlic Chicken Sausage and Summer VegetableGarlic Crab Artichoke DipGarlic Herb Grilled Pork TenderloinGarlic Herb Skillet PotatoesGarlic LinguineGarlic Mashed Potatoes and Beef BakeGarlic Oyster LinguiniGarlic Parsley SpaghettiGarlic Pasta with PrawnsGarlic SalmonGarlic Spinach BallsGarlic Top Sirloin Pot RoastGarlic Wine String BeansGarlic Yeast BreadGarlic, Spinach and Chickpea SoupGrilled Halibut with Cilantro Garlic ButterGrilled Hanger Steak with a Roasted Shallot PortGrilled Prawns with Garlic-Chili SauceHerbed Garlic Mashed PotatoesHoney-Garlic Moose MeatballsItalian Chicken with Garlic and LemonJalapeno Garlic Tilapia PastaLemon Garlic HummusOrange Garlic SpareribsPuerto Rican Garlic MarinadeRoasted Garlic and Herb Shrimp with SpaghettiRoasted Pork Chops with Tomatoes, Mushrooms and Garlic SauceScallops with Roasted Garlic Cream SauceTossed Salad with Creamy Garlic DressingTurkey Meatballs in Garlic SauceWhite Bean Spread with Garlic and RosemaryWhite Pizza with Roasted Garlic and Green OlivesAnd many more recipes...