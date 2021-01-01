From garland rugs
Garland Rug Grand Floral Tan/Ivory 2'x5' Indoor Runner Rug
Designer rugs do not have to break the bank. Grand Floral by Garland Rug is a fun floral pattern with modern twist. Grand Floral comes in classic color combinations that will beautify any home, office, or dorm room. Grand Floral is machine tufted low pile level loop in Olefin yarn on a washable and skid resistant latex backing. Please Note that size and color representation are subject to manufacturing variance and may not be exact. Also note that monitor settings may vary from computer to computer and may distort actual colors. Photos are as accurate as possible; however, colors may vary slightly in person due to flash photography and differences in monitor settings. Each rug/carpet is manufactured with the same colors as pictured; however they can be manufactured from slightly different "dye lots". Meaning when the yarn is dyed it can vary in shade ever so slightly.