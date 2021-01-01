From creative you
Creative You Gardenia Splash Bath Bombs
Indulge in a bath filled with silky oils, refreshing scents and vibrant colors when you create your very own bath bomb with the Creative You Gardenia Splash Bath Bomb set! Learn to use simple ingredients that bring the ultimate skin care benefits to your bath as you create and customize your own bath bomb. Submerge your bath bomb into your warm water and watch it fizz and bubble to release all your skin care essentials. Get creative as you design colorful patterns using mica powders. Include as much of the essential oils as you would like to bring out relaxing fragrances for the ultimate spa experience. Great for d.i.y. beginners. Recommended for ages 14 and up.