Isabey Gardenia - 50 ML

There are moments in a woman\'s life when the champagne should be excellent and French and the diamonds had better be real. Sometimes second best just will not do. Isabey Gardenia is the ultimate, splurge-worthy, Rembrandt of gardenia scents. Luminous and sensual, this captures the true essence of this bewitching bloom - it seems like you are holding the glowing white blossom right in your hand. Velvety soft, with an embracing warmth, this is a rich, heady, unforgettable floral. Truly luxurious and worth every penny.