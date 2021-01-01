Glittering garden flowers overflowing with golden sophistication are tasteful and timeless. This Garden Party Luxury Single Duvet Cover features a zipper closure at the bottom and 8 buttons inside that will hold your duvet secure inside the duvet cover. This will ensure that it does not shift while you sleep and will keep it looking flat and neat when the bed is made. You can feel confident with your investment in this luxury set knowing that it has been cut and sewn, from start to finish, in our warehouse in Minnesota giving you a high-end quality that will last through the years. Size: Twin, Color: Bronze