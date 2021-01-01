From wedgwood

Wedgwood Garden Maze 14" Oval Serving Platter

$55.99 on sale
($69.95 save 20%)
In stock
Buy at replacementsltd

Description

14" Oval Serving Platter in the Garden Maze pattern by Wedgwood. Flowers & Lattice Border 14 1/4

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com