Garden Knife Finger Knife Garden Silicone Thumb Knife with AntiCut Finger Cover Kit Gardening Gifts Thumb Knife for Gardeners Picking Tool Trim.

Best Quality Guranteed. 1.Arc blade design, using grade A imported stainless steel, easy to cut in, easy to clean, easy and labor-saving. With a special silocone fingertip, the unique elasticity makes you feel comfortable when you wear it. 2.The special silkocone finger sleeve is used, and the unique elasticity makes you feel comfortable when you wear it. 3. Suitable for picking vegetables, strawberries and grapes as well as pruning branches. 4. Picking or trimming with one hand to improve work efficiency. 5. When you are not using it, clean it, cover the blade cover and keep it away from children.