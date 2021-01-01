Garden House Floral 449 Wallet

Advertisement
Leather trim and exquisitely embroidery make a statement on our 449 Wallet. And oh, how we swoon for its versatility: full-zip security, wallet or wristlet functionality, room for your phone, plus protective RFID lining. Inside? 14 card slots, 2 bill slots, ID window and a zippered pouch for coins, cash or phone. MATERIALS: Cotton. DETAILS: Custom Floral Embroidery on Cotton/Jute with Genuine Leather Accents. Multi-functional wallet & wristlet, with full zip closure and detachable wristlet strap. Back zipper coin pocket. Poly interior with RFID protective lining features: 14 card slots, 2 bill slots, an ID window, and Interior coin zipper compartment divider with gussets on each side to fit a phone or cash. W: 7.75 in. H: 4.25 in. D: 1 in. Style #671637