From mohawk home
Mohawk Home Garden City Charcoal 10 ft. x 14 ft. Distressed Area Rug, Grey
Advertisement
Reminiscent of stamped abstract art, the boho chic style of Mohawk's Garden City Area Rug in Charcoal is modernized with distressed details and an overdyed contemporary color palette of black, white and silver grey. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the infinite possibilities of Mohawk's revolutionary Prismatic Collection. Thoughtfully crafted in small batches utilizing Mohawk's exclusive precision dye injected technology, the Prismatic Collection is redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Each style in this collection features superior strength, stain resistance, and a cozy soft touch. Consciously created with EverStrand yarn, Mohawk's exclusive premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us.