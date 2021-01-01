From kthlbrh
Garden Bar Table, Side Table Outdoor End Table Patio Courtyard Coffee Bistro, for Garden, Porch, Balcony, Yard, Gray 20.9'x20.9'x15.7' Plastic
Advertisement
We ship from the United States, and it is expected to be delivered to you in 3-7 working days. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us, we will provide you with a satisfactory solution You can chat with your friends under the stars or a sunny lunch with this patio table. The well-designed surface looks like rattan and it is ideal for displaying foods, drinks, or even potted plants. Note: In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Color: Gray, Material: Plastic, Dimensions: 20.9' x 20.9' x 15.7' (W x D x H),Assembly required: Yes Clean: Use a mild soap solution. Storing: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snowfall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage.