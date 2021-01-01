GAPS Family Cookbook: Easy To Prepare At Home Recipes For A Balanced And Healthy Diet: One Pot Meals Cookbooks Vikki Glaubke Author

Are you keen to experience all the benefits of the GAPS diet but worried about complying with or getting through the challenging introductory stages of the diet? This cookbook will make it easy and simple with many recipes set out according to the stage you are on so you can just focus on getting through each stage instead of what to eat for each meal.Are you searching for a cookbook that specifies exactly what options are available for breakfast, lunch and dinner for each stage of the introductory stages of the GAPS diet? Or have you been surviving off soups and just need some more creative and substantial meal ideas that comply with each stage? If yes, this book is for you. In this Gaps Diet Cookbook, you will discover: - A cookbook for the entire GAPS diet – each and every stage of the diet is covered - Recipes are organized by the equipment required - including slow cookers, skillets, stockpots, casserole dishes and roasting pans- A variety of recipes are included – from light bites and full meals to desserts and even condiments!- Simple and easy recipes – requiring minimal preparation but with delicious results- A range of ingredients are covered – with enough variation to keep it interesting but all easy to source- Other dietary requirements or preferences considered – with vegan, chicken, turkey, beef and lamb dishes all included If you need a cookbook that simplifies everything by setting out the recipes stage-by-stage, this Gaps Diet Recipes book could be exactly the boost you need to get you over the hurdles of the introductory stages of the GAPS diet.