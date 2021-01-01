From everly quinn
Gandhi 19" Wide Velvet Round Standard Ottoman
Add a glam look to your home decor or with this beautiful ottoman with a metal base. Whether used as an extra option for seating guests or kick up your feet as you lounge in your recliner, this ottoman takes up minimal space. Use one or bunch them together to create a luxe vibe in any room. The pleated details and brushed gold finish give comfort and warmth to your home's interior with the fun and functional round ottoman, adding class and comfort to any space in your living room, family room, or den. Fabric: Pink Velvet