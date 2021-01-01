RESPAWN 48" Gaming Table with Gaming Mouse Pad, Gaming Desk, Black

Advertisement
The 48" wide gaming table surface provides plenty of room for an ultra-wide monitor, perfect for the serious gamerGaming desk surface is completely covered by a 5mm thick, 5 lb mouse pad that will stay in place no matter the gaming actionT-legs affix to square support pieces, beneath the desktop, to provide stability without center support pieces to obstruct leg roomThis gaming desk can handle all your equipment, with a 200 lb weight limitGaming table surface is divided into 2 distinct working areas with grommet holes in each area for cable management, this desk can handle all of your gaming equipment with easeThe extended gaming mouse pad features cross-split openings to work with the grommet holes for cable managementGaming desk curves in at the center to get you closer to the action while giving extra equipment room to the sidesThe gaming mouse pad surface features a serge, finished edge to prevent fraying from heavy useThis gaming mouse pad desk comes with adjustable leveling glides to help compensate for any uneven flooringThis gaming desk provides lots of equipment room, measuring 31.5" D x 47.2" W x 28.54" HWith 25 years of ergonomic workplace furniture experience, RESPAWN builds gaming furniture that is both durable and comfortableAn award-nominated brand, RESPAWN is committed to your satisfaction and covers this video game desk with the RESPAWN 5-Year Limited Warranty