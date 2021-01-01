From wowsome!
Gaming T-Rex Video Gamer Player Animal Lover Tote Bag
Advertisement
T-Rex Video Gamer with Gaming Headset, Video Game Controller and Gaming Gear. The T-Rex Gamer with Gaming headphones for T-Rex lovers and gaming fans. Great for the video gamer in your life Gaming T-Rex with Gaming Headset for T-Rex gamer players. A great gaming shirt to wear while playing your favorite video games and computer games with your family and friends. A funny gaming shirt and gamer gift idea for any Gamer Birthday 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.