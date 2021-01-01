From wowsome!
Gaming Owl Video Gamer Player Animal Lover Tote Bag
Advertisement
Owl Video Gamer with Gaming Headset, Video Game Controller and Gaming Gear. The Owl Gamer with Gaming headphones for Owl lovers and gaming fans. Great for the video gamer in your life Gaming Owl with Gaming Headset for Owl gamer players. A great gaming shirt to wear while playing your favorite video games and computer games with your family and friends. A funny gaming shirt and gamer gift idea for any Gamer Birthday 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.