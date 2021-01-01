Gaming Desk 47.2" W X 23.6" D Home Office Computer Table Black Gamer Workstation With Headphone Hook And 2 Cable Management Holes

This gaming table is designed for all your gaming equipment. The large MDF PVC laminate surface provides ample space for your gaming monitor, PC, gaming keyboard, and other gaming devices. This way you can focus on the game. Convenient game design, desk with headphone hook. New features help you get a better gaming experience. Not only is it a gaming table, but it is also a multifunctional workstation with a modern, elegant, and decent look that provides a comfortable gaming and working environment. Stable and sturdy K-frame structure: The gaming table consists of high-quality mdf and durable metal frame legs. The "K" table leg design provides more support and ensures stability and durability. Quick installation and easy cleaning: The tools and instructions you need are included in the package. It's easy to put a gaming table and instructions together.