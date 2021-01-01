From lacoste
Lacoste Game Advance 0721 1 SFA
Upgrade your footwear game with the Lacoste Game Advance 0721 1 SFA sneaker. With a classic look and bursts of color and modern elements, you'll be able to take your first steps into summer in style. Lace-up closure with six pairs of eyelets. Leather upper features handstitched detailing, and perforation across the toe and on quarter paneling. Textile mesh lining for breathability, and a lightly cushioned insole provide comfort for continued wear. Sculpted rubber outsoles provide grip and stability. Molded rubber crocodile on quarter paneling. Solid color design with contrasting accents. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 15 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.