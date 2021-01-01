From lola cruz
Lola Cruz Gambels II Boot in Tan. - size 37 (also in 38)
Suede upper with leather sole. Pull-on styling. Western-inspired stitching. Pointed toe with metal toe cap. Rubber tap heel. Heel measures approx 3.5 H. LCRU-WZ77. 294T60BK. Recognized for timeless design and expert craftsmanship, Lola Cruz was established in 2001 by Spanish designer Maria Jesus Gozalvo. Hailing from a long family legacy of shoemakers, Gozalvo inherited her father's passion for quality footwear and sophisticated design. Continuing with her family's tradition, Lola Cruz is devoted to creating high quality, fashion forward footwear for the modern, stylish and independent woman.