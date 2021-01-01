Galveston Sliding Barn Door Wood Window Wall Accent Mirror

This gorgeous wall mirror brings character and elegance into any decor. Handcrafted from solid wood, this oversized mirror makes for a classic statement piece with it's six windowpane design and decorative sliding barn door details. Hang it securely on a wall with two industrial strength hangers on the back or lean it up against a wall above a mantel. The frame is elegantly distressed for a vintage feel and measures 2 inches wide. It's vintage-inspired window design will brighten any room and create the illusion of a larger space.