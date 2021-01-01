Gallery Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Amber - Finish: Matte - (217651-1005)

The Gallery Wall Sconce from Hubbardton Forge features a slim silhouette and visually appealing design that provides a stylish way to illuminate modern settings. A thin vertical opening showcases the glow from the inner glass in an artistic manner, and its straightforward design allows it to blend in with a wide variety of established motifs seamlessly. It is constructed by hand from skilled artisans in their Vermont forge upon receiving an order for one, and it will add the finishing touch to modern living rooms, dining areas, and hallways. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: Amber. Finish: Bronze, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting