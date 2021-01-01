From kate and laurel
Kate and Laurel Gallery Transitional Frame Set, Set of 5, Rustic Brown, Sophisticated Picture Frame Collage With Multiple Sizes Included
Create a beautiful photo display on your wall with this sophisticated set of gallery frames from Kate and Laurel. Inspired by modern, transitional aesthetics, these gallery frames embrace minimalism to allow your photos to take the focus. Each frame in this collection has a slim profile and a rustic brown finish, allowing it to blend into various decor aesthetics without sticking out like a sore thumb. The Gallery collection was made from a lightweight yet resilient blend of wooden material, providing a streamlined look and a great value for your wall. Five display sizes are included within this collection, with optional mattes providing a visually compelling story.There's no need to worry about how to arrange this gallery of photo frames thanks to the hanging template included, providing a quick and easy way to install this gallery on your wall. Sawtooth hangers are also attached to the back of each frame to install these picture frames quickly and efficiently.