Gallery Small Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Red - Finish: Matte - (217650-1019)

The Gallery Small Wall Sconce elegantly illuminates modern spaces with its slim vertical opening. The handforged metal reveals a slit of light that emanates a warm glow. The different finishes and glass colors change the appearance of this wall sconce and make it an extremely versatile fixture. Provides accent illumination perfect for modern living rooms, dining rooms, and home offices. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Red. Finish: Black, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting