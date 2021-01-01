From mercury row
Galiano Solid Acacia Wood Buffet Table
Great for storage and great design? What more could you want from a sideboard? Made from solid mango wood in a natural finish, this buffet table sits on four tapered legs with crossbars and a stretcher. Two double-door cabinets open to reveal one interior shelf each where you can tuck away your living room or dining room essentials. Circular handles adorn the front and have an antique brass finish that matches the base for a streamlined look. Partial assembly is needed when this credenza arrives.