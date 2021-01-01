Galene Contemporary Loveseat Charcoal - Christopher Knight Home

Bring your interior decor a perfect addition that saves space in your home without skipping style and comfort. This Christopher Knight Home Galene Contemporary Loveseat offers exquisitely sloped armrests, cozy tufted waffle stitching, and beautifully tapered legs to bring your interior space both classic style and ultimate comfort. Featuring a low profile design and convenient removable cushions, this Christopher Knight Home Galene Contemporary Loveseat stands as a streamlined statement piece that can change the whole flow of your interior decor, creating an open, clean space for you and your guests to enjoy. Color: Charcoal. Pattern: Solid.