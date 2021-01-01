From hqgs
Galaxy Rose With Love Base Is The Best Choice For Mother's Day Gift
Advertisement
Galaxy Rose With Love Base Is The Best Choice For Mother's Day Gift Description:Material:gold foil + polyethylene filmSize:27 x 10 x 7 cmShape:RoseType :Star Gold Foil Rose PendantPacking :CartonUses:gifts, decorationsColor:colorFeatures:100% brand new and high quality!Valentine\'s Day, Mother\'s Day, the best gift for Christmas.Rose has always been a symbol of beauty, love and appreciation.Gift package, well and safe.A perfect gift for your spouse wife girlfriend to show your sincere love. A best gift for your mom to say" Thank you" and "You\'re loved always."Great gifts for anniversary, birthday, Christmas, Valentine\'s Day, Mother\'s Day, wedding.Size Chart:Size:27 x 10 x 7 cmThe line lamp is a two-button battery. Model CR927 3V Three modes: fast flash, slow flash, always bright The vibrating lamp is a three-button battery Model LR621 1.5V Built-in spring opening flasPackage include: 1x rose +1X Base Note:The size of the manual measurement may have some error, it is within the range of ±1 cm, the actual size shall be subject to the actual object.Due to different lighting and shooting conditions, the color of the image may differ from the actual product. Please refer to the actual product.