From calligaris
Gala Upholstered Metal Chair by Calligaris - Color: Beige - Finish: Polished Chrome - (CS1866003077S0F00000000)
Advertisement
Creative in its simplicity, the Gala Upholstered Metal Chair by Calligaris offers an elegant and comfortable seat within its minimalist design. The understated Metal structure features a sled base formed by the slender bars that run from the front edge of the seat to the midpoint of the backrest. Each section of the frame offers support and symmetry, creating a nice accent to the smooth segmented chair. The backrest and seat feature 100% Polyester upholstery, covering the thick cushioning in a soft and appealing fabric. With elastic belts supporting the seat frame, the lower cushion delivers comfortable give and plenty of support. Graceful, modern and charming, the Gala Chair offers the perfect blend of fashion and function. Founded by Antonio Calligaris in 1923, Calligaris is a family-run contemporary Italian home design company. Fusing its roots in wood craftsmanship - the trade that launched their first chairs decades ago. From that artisan birthplace of tradition, style and quality, Calligaris has travelled a long road leading to the use of the most innovative technologies available and expanding to new mediums - from plastics and glass to metal, textiles and leather.Today, the Calligaris range of distinctive collections includes chairs and stools, dining and occasional tables and bedroom-lighting furnishings. Calligaris works with care, passion and creativity to bring into being the best of Italian design, making high quality products at an accessible price. Color: Beige.