KORAL Gal Reversible Bikini Top in Brown,Black. - size M (also in L, S, XS) KORAL Gal Reversible Bikini Top in Brown,Black. - size M (also in L, S, XS) Lycra? /xtra life/solarmax blend. Hand wash cold. Unpadded. Reversible styling. Sheen finish. Made in a planet-friendly, low-waste mill. Designed for durability and longevity to reduce fast fashion waste. Item not sold as a set. KORL-WX1. A448Q19. Since its inception, KORAL Activewear has made it their mission to design high-fashion for the highly-active woman. Brazilian designer Ilana Kugel is committed to creating leggings, sports bras, tanks, tops, jackets and more that use only the most flattering fabrics, show off bold design and have an unmatched technology weaved into their make-up. KORAL Activewear allows for effortless transitions and timeless style - no matter how busy you are.