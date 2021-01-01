Gad 1 - Light Single Globe Pendant

Celebrating 35 years as an award-winning designer and premier provider of innovative, expertly crafted indoor-outdoor residential and commercial lighting products. www.elklighting.com. A division of ELK Group International.Features:When installing a pendant light over a kitchen table or island, the bottom of the light should be approximately 28 to 34 inches from the surface of your counter or table. However, this is just a guideline; you want to make sure the light is not in the way for people while using the space, nor do you want light glaring in your eyes. Our pendants are height adjustable for flexibility to install at the optimal height for your application. When hanging a pendant over a floor, you should provide at least 1 foot of clearance for people walking under the light. For an 8 foot ceiling, the pendant should hang approximately 12 to 20 inches below the ceiling. For each additional foot of ceiling height, add another 3 inches.Fixture Design: SingleFixture Shape: GlobeNumber of Lights: 1Number of Tiers: 1Light Direction: AmbientSecondary/Accent Material: NoSecondary Material: Finish: Satin NickelShade Included: YesShade Material: GlassShade Color: BeigePrimary Material: MetalGlass Type: ColorfulWood Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesSloped Ceiling Adapter Required: YesSloped Ceiling Adapter Included: NoSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape Code: A19Recommended Bulb Shape: StandardBulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: NoDimmable Light Included: NoVoltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Power Source: HardwiredProduct Care: Wipe with a clean clothCountry of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Country of Origin - Additional Details: WITB Bulb Included: NoHanging Method: WireStiftung Warentest Note: NoSpefications:BS 476 Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: Dark Sky Compliant: NoCommercial OR Residential Certifications: YesRoHS Compliant: ADA Compliant: NoETL Listed: YesFIRA Certified: TAA Compliant: NocETL Listed: YesISO 14000 Certified: UL Listed: YesISO 14001 Certified: What is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.MET Listed: YesISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: cUL Listed: YesISTA 3A or 6A Certified: YesISTA 1A Certified: YesCSA Listed for USA: YesCSA Listed for Canada: YesTÜV Rheinland Certified: NoIEC Protection Class: SGS NA Listed Mark: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: N/AUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesWEEE Recycling Required: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: UL 2108 Listed: YesTitle 24 Compliant: YesEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: YesFire Rated: NoEnergy or Water Efficiency C