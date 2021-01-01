From rebecca taylor
Rebecca Taylor Gabrielle Silk-Blend Long-Sleeve Dress
Mid-length dress with long sleeves, a graphic floral design, and silk-blend fabrication. Stand collar with button Long sleeves Button cuff Overlay front with button Self-tie waist Silk/viscose Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 50" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 6'1" tall, 37" bust, 30.5" waist, 37" hips Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND At only 26 years old, New Zealand-born designer Rebecca Taylor moved to New York City and launched her eponymous line. Soft yet structured, Taylors versatile pieces evoke a modern, feminine aesthetic with fanciful florals, delicate eyelet lace and a masterful use of color. Modern Collections - Rebecca Taylor > Rebecca Taylor > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Rebecca Taylor. Color: Black Combo. Size: XL.