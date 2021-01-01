From lbaiet inc
LBAIET INC Gabriella Blue 5 ft. x 7 ft. Transitional Area Rug
Advertisement
Bring style and elegance into your home with The L'Baiet Gabriella Blue Transitional Rug. A luxurious high-low pile sparks visual interest with its graceful imaginative design that adds the perfect touch of warmth and beauty. Crafted from a blend of polypropylene and jute, the dense pile of synthetic fiber offers long-lasting durability and an ultra-plush texture. It is recommended that The L'Baiet Gabriella Blue Transitional Rug is paired with a rug pad to increase the underfoot comfort and keep it from slipping and sliding. Made in Turkey, The L'Baiet Gabriella Blue Transitional Rug is machine woven perfect for rolling out in fashionable living rooms or dining rooms prone to the occasional spills and stains. When vacuuming adjust the beater bar and brush at the highest setting as to avoid excess wear. For stains spot clean only with mild detergent and water or have it professionally removed if necessary. When it comes to softening the step of hardwood floors and adding warmth to an ensemble, no accent does it better than a rug from the Darwin Collection.