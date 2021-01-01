Gabriele 30" Gray Faux Leather and Black Metal Swivel Bar Stool

SWIVEL STOOL - It can be tough crafting the perfect stool for our customers, we are always thinking of the most unique ideas for the best user experience. Providing these features is one way we can do this and help exceed your expectations. The wonderful full 360-degree swivel function allows for maximum mobility. The smooth glide swivel function allows you to change directions with ease, making this your new favorite stool in your home! UPDATE YOUR HOME DECOR - The Gabriele features a fantastic look, capable of updating the decor in any room of your choice! This stool is highlighted with faux leather channeled lined upholstery and an open back design that offers breathable seating. COMFORTABLE DESIGN - This stool was designed with incredibly soft foam-padded cushions that offer extreme comfort and keeps you in a constant state of relaxation. The faux leather upholstery is a welcomed addition that feels wonderful on your body. Once you sit down, you won’t want to get up! CONVENIENCE PLACED RIGHT AT YOUR FEET - While you’re sitting and relaxing on this already wonderfully comfortable stool, you can choose to prop your feet up with the metal footrest. This convenient footrest offers additional support and stability! BUILT TO LAST - The stainless-steel stool frame is crafted to be sturdy, strong, and stable; giving you years of enjoyment with this amazing bar stool! The weight capacity is 250 pounds.