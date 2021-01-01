The Supply Lab Gabriel-S loafer will invigorate your sleek style from desk to dinner with a supple suede upper finish, an easy slip-on construction, and a soft squared toe. Metal bit detail over the vamp. Breathable man-made lining. Memory Foam cushioned footbed for added comfort. Durable rubber outsole. Low stacked heel. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 14 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.