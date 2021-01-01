Gabir Rubber Basket Weave 30" x 18" Non-Slip Outdoor Door Mat

The entry way, Nature Mats by GEO, machine woven Doormat is an excellent enhancement to the entrance to your home. This doormat is made of polypropylene which makes it long lasting. It is crush resistant and mildew resistant. This entry way mat can withstand harsh weather conditions. The eco-friendly design of the mat causes minimal impact on the environment. It is suitable for domestic and commercial use. You can either shake it or vacuum it clean to get rid of the dirt. Leaving it in the shade will prolong the lifetime of the doormat.