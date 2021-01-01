From modus furniture
Modus Furniture Gabe Solid Wood Rectangular Dining Table Gray Steel, Rustic Truffle
Advertisement
Table top constructed entirely from butcher-block Acacia solid wood, base constructed from square steel tube; apron constructed from thick L-shaped steel sheet Hand-hewn planks are carefully selected and joined to preserve natural saw marks, imperfections and varying depths from the milling process, and accented with light wire brush. The wood's character ensures the authenticity and one-of-a-kind and rustic charm of this piece. Matte NC Lacquer Rustic Truffle finish uses a heavy glaze to accent natural features of the wood; base and edges are finished with a smooth gray powder coat and accented with a rustic brushing effect Base fitted with non-marking nylon glides