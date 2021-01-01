From google nest
Google Nest GA3A00403A14 Google Chromecast Ultra Black Smart Home Accessories Smart Hub Accessories Media Player
Google Nest GA3A00403A14 Google Chromecast Ultra Features:A streaming device that plugs into your TV's HDMI port, Chromecast Ultra provides fast, reliable 4K video with minimal buffering and smooth streamingUse your iPhone, iPad, Android device or laptop to stream video from thousands of Cast-enabled appsKeep using your device without interrupting what's playing or draining your batteryOpen the apps you already know - no new logins or downloads requiredWhether your TV is 4K or HD, Chromecast Ultra packs a faster CPU and automatically optimizes content for the best picture quality possibleEven if your WiFi network isn't ready for the demands of 4K, Chromecast Ultra comes with an ethernet adapter so you can enjoy smooth streaming over a wired connection Media Player Black