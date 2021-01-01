From house of troy
House of Troy G300 Generation 1 Light LED Pharmacy Floor Lamp White Lamps Floor Lamps Swing Arm Lamps
Advertisement
House of Troy G300 Generation 1 Light LED Pharmacy Floor Lamp House of Troy G300 Generation 1 Light LED Pharmacy Floor LampThis contemporary pharmacy floor lamp has an adjustable height to allow you to set the fixture to the exact height you need. The durable powder-coated finish is available in multiple options. With its charming rectangular base, its clean lines, and its LED functionality, this floor lamp is suitable for a wide variety of spaces.House of Troy G300 Features:LED Pharmacy Floor LampAdjustable HeightHouse of Troy G300 Specifications:Height: 37" to 46.5"Base Dimensions: 6" x 7.25"Shade Dimensions: 11.25"Number of Diodes: 1Wattage: 4.2Primary Lamp Type: LED (Included)Switch: On ShadeCord: 120" Swing Arm Lamps White