MNM Couture
MNM Couture - G0931 Embellished One Long Sleeve Pleated Gown
Please refer to Size Chart #2 You are more than gorgeous when you wear this unbeatable masterpiece from MNM Couture G0931. Crowned with a V-neckline the fitted bodice is gorgeously pleated and offers a single shoulder long sleeve. Stunning embellishments highlight the sleeve as it continues to the sheer full back. A side slit adorns the sheath skirt perfect to elongate your sexy legs as it tapers to a full length hemline. A center zipper closure secures the back for a flattering fit. Walk the red carpet in style wearing this creatively tailored MNM Couture ensemble. Style: mnm_G0931 Details: One Shoulder Long Sleeve Ruched Bodice Full Length Side Slit Sheer Embellished Full Back Back Zipper Closure Length: Long Neckline: V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.