Delacora FZ-WSTCY-WLUA-REC-10X14 Wailua 10-1/4' x 13-3/4' Coastal Farmhouse Rectangular Area Rug From the West Cay Collection Peacock Home Decor Rugs

Delacora FZ-WSTCY-WLUA-REC-10X14 Wailua 10-1/4' x 13-3/4' Coastal Farmhouse Rectangular Area Rug From the West Cay Collection Features:Mystical and intricate designs make rugs from the West Cay collection perfect additions to relaxing spacesThese rugs add calming visual appeal to living rooms dining rooms and other gathering spacesPower-loomed design brings durability that is soft to the touch with subtle texture you can enjoy for yearsPower loomed construction featuring a blend of 38% polypropylene, 30% jute, and 31% polyesterFor longevity of this rug, a pad is recommendedMaterial is both stain and fade resistant, making it very pet friendly Area Rugs Peacock