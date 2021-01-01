Delacora FZ-VLNC-VRNA-REC-10X14 Varna 9-1/2' x 13-1/2' Wool Hand Tufted Transitional Rectangular Area Rug From the Valencia Collection Lilac Home

Delacora FZ-VLNC-VRNA-REC-10X14 Varna 9-1/2' x 13-1/2' Wool Hand Tufted Transitional Rectangular Area Rug From the Valencia Collection Features:The Valencia collection combines hand-hooked and cut pile techniques for a unique constructionMade from wool and viscose in India with updated features for a distressed look that takes the traditional to transitionalWith intricate designs these rugs can serve as a focal point for a room and beautifully support a wide range of stylesHand tufted featuring a blend of 55% wool, 25% viscose, and 20% cottonFor longevity of this rug, a pad is recommendedConstruction of this rug makes it great for high traffic areas Area Rugs Lilac