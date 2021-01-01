Delacora FZ-TSNV-NLS-REC-8X10 Nellis 7-3/4' x 9-1/2' Traditional Rectangular Area Rug From the Tessanova Collection Nautical / Multi Home Decor Rugs

Delacora FZ-TSNV-NLS-REC-8X10 Nellis 7-3/4' x 9-1/2' Traditional Rectangular Area Rug From the Tessanova Collection Features:Tessanova is a centerpiece that makes a splashTraditional and contemporary designs are delightfully showcased in vibrant on-trend hues accented by a luxurious patinaA dynamic complement that is both cozy and comfortableIncredibly soft hand feel with a beautiful subtle sheenPower loomed featuring a blend of 52% viscose, 12% polyester, and 36% cottonFor longevity of this rug, a pad is recommended Area Rugs Nautical / Multi