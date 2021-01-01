Delacora FZ-OWN-NLSN-REC-2.5X3 Nelson 1-3/4' x 2-3/4' Polyester Abstract Rectangular Throw Rug From the Owen Collection Sterling / Gray Home Decor

Delacora FZ-OWN-NLSN-REC-2.5X3 Nelson 1-3/4' x 2-3/4' Polyester Abstract Rectangular Throw Rug From the Owen Collection Features:Owen is woven with high-grade shrink polyester fibers adding a subtle depth to the super-soft polypropylene and metallic polyester fibersThe result is stunning shimmering pieces with intricately detailed texture uncommon in power-loomed rugsThe designs lend themselves to transitional and contemporary settings alike and are capable of withstanding high traffic areasPower loomed featuring a blend of 49% polyester, 29% polypropylene, 16% jute, and 6% cottonFor longevity of this rug, a pad is recommendedMaterial is both stain and fade resistant, making it very pet friendly Throw Rugs Sterling / Gray