Delacora FZ-DLGT-OFR-REC-10X14 Ofir 10' x 14' Viscose Traditional Rectangular Boho Area Rug From the Delight Collection Sherbert Blush Home Decor Rugs

Delacora FZ-DLGT-OFR-REC-10X14 Ofir 10' x 14' Viscose Traditional Rectangular Boho Area Rug From the Delight Collection Features:The stunning power loomed Delight collection incorporates up to 136 unique colorsInspired by the finest one-of-a-kind hand-knotted rugsThese pieces bring intricate design details and elevated construction to a price point that makes luxury accessible to allThe depth and shimmer of the design with well chosen fiber combinations create a dynamic experience with each piece displaying different color and depth from every anglePower loomed with a blend of 65% viscose, 20% cotton, and 15% polyesterFor longevity of this rug, a pad is recommendedIncredibly soft hand feel with a beautiful subtle sheen Area Rugs Sherbert Blush