Delacora FZ-BRNI-BLV-REC-10X14 Belva 9-1/2' x 13-1/2' Wool Hand Tufted Chevron Rectangular Area Rug From the Brunei Collection Navy / Ivory Home Decor

Delacora FZ-BRNI-BLV-REC-10X14 Belva 9-1/2' x 13-1/2' Wool Hand Tufted Chevron Rectangular Area Rug From the Brunei Collection Features:Ambitious geometrics and heavy distressing fuses tribal and traditional styles for something truly refreshing in the Brunei collectionBreathes life into any living space with its varied color paletteLively patterns with a focus on diagonals with broad variation across the collectionHand tufted featuring a blend of 80% wool, 10% nylon, and 10% cottonFor longevity of this rug, a pad is recommendedConstruction of this rug makes it great for high traffic areas Area Rugs Navy / Ivory