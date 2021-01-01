Delacora FZ-ARM-ANZ-REC-6X10 Anza 6' x 9-1/2' Vintage Rectangular Area Rug From the Armen Collection Glacier Blue / Birch Home Decor Rugs Area Rugs

Delacora FZ-ARM-ANZ-REC-6X10 Anza 6' x 9-1/2' Vintage Rectangular Area Rug From the Armen Collection Features:The Armen collection combines traditional patterns with soft colors for a soothing look that creates gentle ambiance in any spaceColor variations throughout the pieces offer a touch of vintage aging that channels time-worn elegance effortlesslyCarefully designed to capture your senses and add a subtle touch of interest to your spacePower loomed with a blend of 73% polypropylene, 14% jute, 6% polyester, and 7% cottonFor longevity of this rug, a pad is recommendedMaterial is both stain and fade resistant, making it very pet friendly Area Rugs Glacier Blue / Birch