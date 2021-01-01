Delacora FZ-ALMR-DRIO-RUN-3X8 Del Rio 2-3/4' x 7-3/4' Vintage Abstract From the Allamoore Collection Golden Wheat / Sand Home Decor Rugs Runners

Delacora FZ-ALMR-DRIO-RUN-3X8 Del Rio 2-3/4' x 7-3/4' Vintage Abstract From the Allamoore Collection Features:The Allamoore collection boasts a luxurious sheen and feel without excessive maintenance making it an easy choice for your dream designA delicate palette and subtle sheen add a captivating aesthetic for any spaceUsing versatile colorways the dynamic high-low finishes in each rug accentuate the compelling patternsPower loomed featuring a blend of 47% polypropylene, 17% jute, and 29% polyesterFor longevity of this rug, a pad is recommendedMaterial is both stain and fade resistant, making it very pet friendly Runners Golden Wheat / Sand