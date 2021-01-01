From bright starts
Bright Starts Fuzzy Feelies Soothing Blankie
Finally – a security blanket that won’t get dropped and left behind. With the removable toy link, you can easily hook this soothing blanket to the stroller or carrier to keep it close to your baby. The plush Fuzzy Feelies Tropical Trio blanket from Bright Starts is just the right size for infants to hold and snuggle. This soft blankie is surrounded by sensory details like Taggies tags, fabric knots and clacking rings for interactive entertainment and irresistible comfort. Bring snuggles and cuddles wherever you go with Fuzzy Feelies.